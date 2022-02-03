Lancaster Co. roadwork impacted by light snowfall this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far this winter, temperatures have generally been mild and snow has been sparse. That’s keeping plows off the roads and creating opportunities for more projects across southeast Nebraska.

Lancaster County road maintenance crews don’t have an emergency budget for snow removal, just money allocated to overtime and materials, like sand and salt. There’s only one crew, who are responsible for driving roughly 74 trucks that cover 280 miles of asphalt and 1,000 miles of gravel across Lancaster County. One of the biggest impacts for the crew is a bit of a break after chaotic winters in recent history.

“In the past several years we’ve had a lot of snow, a lot of different events,” Road Maintenance Superintendent, Ron Bohaty said, “Sometimes larger or even the small ones that seem to happen every weekend. There’s been time periods where we were out every weekend for maybe 8 weeks in a row and the staff does get pretty tired after have that many events back to back.”

When Lancaster County sees four inches of snow or more is when it’s all hands on deck. They normally start checking the roads around 3 a.m., and start the removal around 5 a.m. In some cases the staff can be out on the roads all day into the night, but with so little snow this year these resources are able to go towards other projects.

These are the four roads in the county that would have been shut down this winter if there was more inclement weather.

T-175 on SW 14th just North of W Stagecoach

O-3 on SW 15th just South of W Calvert St

T-239 on W Stagecoach between S 2nd & S 25th

Q-29 on Saltillo just East off S 162

Not only are these roads all open and safe to drive on, Lancaster County crews have also been able to work on asphalt preservation, pothole repairs and tree removal.

“There are several projects that we’re able to work on this season, the primary one is asphalt preservation, whether it’s crack sealing or fixing potholes, we can do that countywide with the weather we have right now. There’s a lot of boxes or culverts that need to be cleaned out that have debris in them and it’s the perfect weather to be able to get down there with the equipment to get that cleaned out,” Bohaty said.

Bohaty said a lot of projects that were originally scheduled for the spring are being worked on now. This is allowing the staff to prepare for the season change earlier than in years past.

With so little of that money used this winter on snow removal, Lancaster County officials said it could make an impact towards the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.