Lincoln six-year-old’s dirt bike stolen from front yard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the weekend, a Lincoln six-year-old’s new dirt bike was stolen from his front yard. With only a few weeks left in his indoor racing season and a birthday on the horizon, the timing is even more unfortunate.

His parents said they don’t understand how someone could do this and are looking for answers or help to right the wrong.

The family said they’re out of thousands of dollars, but more importantly they have a son who can’t understand why someone would do this and are hoping people in Lincoln will keep an eye out.

That six-year-old, Mason Jankowski, has only been racing dirt bikes for about a year, but it’s already consumed his whole world and created dreams of one day going pro.

“Barely been riding, but he’s come a long way,” said Gina Hopkins, Mason’s mom. “He pushes himself, he’s hard on himself, but I make sure that he always is bringing positive feedback too.”

Over the weekend, Mason was playing outside with friends and trying out the new bike. The family said he came inside for a quick break and when he came back out it was gone.

“I came in, I ate my snack and then I went back out to play with my friends and it was gone when I came back and I felt upset,” Mason said.

The bike is customized for Mason, with bright orange and white color palette, and has his number 4 on multiple sides. The family said if someone does decide to use it as-is, it’d be hard to miss.

“It’s devastating because you know that’s his, so for someone to take that from a kid you know if it was me it would be a little bit different but you took that from my child. What was the point of that,” Hopkins said.

Mason was understandably emotional about the theft, but remains optimistic about what the future might hold.

“If I got a replacement I would be so happy and if I got it back I’ll be happy, too,” Mason said.

Without any clear evidence to help track down who may have done thism police said there’s not much they can do.

The family is hopeful someone may come forward to bring it back, but they also have a GoFundMe set up to replace it if that doesn’t happen.

