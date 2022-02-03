LPD: 13-year-old starts fire in trash can inside Lincoln church

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a teenager started a fire in a trash can inside a Lincoln church.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said a 13-year-old boy went into a restroom inside First Evangelical Covenant Church, southeast of 56th and O Streets, and started a box of tissues on fire inside a trash can.

LPD said the small fire alerted adults, who quickly called members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

According to police, the fire was safely extinguished with minimal damage.

LPD said fire inspectors worked with officers and agreed the teenager would be referred for deliberate or negligent burning and released to his mother.

The teenager was also enrolled in the Fire Inspection Bureau’s Junior Fire Starters intervention program, aimed at curbing fire-starting behaviors, according to police.

