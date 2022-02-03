LSO participates in nat’l police accountability training program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is one of three Nebraska agencies participating in a new training program aimed at improving police accountability.

The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement program, or ABLE, came about as law enforcement across the nation are asked for more accountability.

LSO Captain John Vik said the program will help deputies cut down on mistakes, prevent misconduct, and become active bystanders.

The eight-hour course will become a standard within LSO, and will play a role in evaluations as well as the hiring process.

“A lot of times we think of examples in the media like the George Floyd incident for example, why didn’t someone do something,” Vik said. “There’s a lot of different concepts that we’re trying to teach deputies to be aware of in their mind so that they’re able to use that awareness to work around those.”

LSO is joined by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department and Alliance Police Department in the training, which started at Georgetown University.

Vik said deputies will receive yearly refreshers to make sure the principles of “ABLE” training are upheld.

