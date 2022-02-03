Mom encourages others to donate breast milk as the demand increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Milk banks across the Midwest say the need for donated breast milk is critical. A national milk banking organization says COVID-19 has not only depleted supply but also donors.

One local mom is encouraging others who can donate milk to help save a baby’s life.

For moms like Anabelle Elya, donated breast milk is matter of life or death for their baby.

“Our only option was to use donor milk,” Elya said.

Two weeks after her daughter, Naomi, was born, she wasn’t gaining enough weight. After 10 trips to the hospital, she found out her daughter had a muscular condition that affected her jaw and that she was allergic to most formulas.

“They realized she had a gluten, dairy, soy, corn, almond and banana allergy, so she’s pretty much allergic to everything,” Elya said.

Elya had to find a private donor to give breast milk that worked with her daughter’s allergies. While she was able to obtain that milk for free, that is not always the case.

There are local options for those who can afford it.

MilkWorks is a breastfeeding center in Lincoln that collects donated milk from moms in the area. They ship it to a milk bank in Denver. Dr. Kathy Leeper says it is important to have a supply of milk donations for babies who need it.

“Having safe, pasteurized donor milk available, it has been shown to be extremely important to not only their short-term health and how well they do but their long-term survival,” said Dr. Leeper, Medical Director of MilkWorks.

Babies need 20-30 ounces of milk per day. MilkWorks said they charge $25 for four-ounce bottles, making it very expensive to get.

Now, Elya’s daughter is nine months old and has gained weight from the donor’s breast milk.

“Naomi would not be here had it not been for our donor,” Elya said. Every day I am thankful for her.”

Elya was able to find a pea protein formula that is safe enough to feed her daughter. They are still monitoring her weight by visiting doctors once a month.

