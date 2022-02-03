More sunshine for Thursday, but still cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly clear and quite cold this morning with temperatures around zero and wind chill values from 10 to 20 degrees below zero. A lot more sunshine is expected on Thursday, but temperatures will still on the chilly side. It won’t be as cold on Friday and milder temperatures expected Saturday.

Wind chill advisory until 11 am Thursday morning. Wind chill values will range from 5 to 20 degrees below zero at times.

Mostly sunny and continued cold in the Lincoln area on Thursday. Highs near 20 with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly clear Thursday night and cold, but not as cold as Thursday morning. Lows around 5 above and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny and not as cold for Friday. Highs in the mid 30s with a west to northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Breezy and mild on Saturday with highs around 50 degrees and a gusty southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Milder temperatures expected over the weekend and into next week. Mainly dry conditions over the next 7 days.

