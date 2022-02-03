Advertisement

More sunshine for Thursday, but still cold

Mostly sunny and cold
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly clear and quite cold this morning with temperatures around zero and wind chill values from 10 to 20 degrees below zero. A lot more sunshine is expected on Thursday, but temperatures will still on the chilly side. It won’t be as cold on Friday and milder temperatures expected Saturday.

Wind chill advisory until 11 am Thursday morning. Wind chill values will range from 5 to 20 degrees below zero at times.

Wind chills well below zero Thursday morning.
Wind chills well below zero Thursday morning.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and continued cold in the Lincoln area on Thursday. Highs near 20 with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

More sunshine on Thursday, but still cold.
More sunshine on Thursday, but still cold.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear Thursday night and cold, but not as cold as Thursday morning. Lows around 5 above and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Not as cold tonight, but still cold.
Not as cold tonight, but still cold.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and not as cold for Friday. Highs in the mid 30s with a west to northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Not as cold Friday.
Not as cold Friday.(1011 Weather)

Breezy and mild on Saturday with highs around 50 degrees and a gusty southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Milder on Saturday.
Milder on Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected over the weekend and into next week. Mainly dry conditions over the next 7 days.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions expected.
Above average temperatures and dry conditions expected.(1011 Web)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
The Lincoln Lancaster COVID Risk Dial is staying in the red, severe risk level for another week.
Lincoln stays “in the red” for another week
Unadilla is most known for their icon, Unadilla Bill, but this Groundhog Day there’s a new face...
Unadilla: The Groundhog Capital and home of Nebraska’s groundhog
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 16-year-old helps 14-year-old escape from Youth Services custody

Latest News

Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Thursday AM Wind Chills
Thursday Forecast: Sub-zero wind chills for Thursday morning...
Wind "Chilly" Thursday Morning...
Kens Evening Forecast
Cold and blustery.
Cloudy, cold and breezy Wednesday