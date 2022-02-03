Nonprofits seek help as influx of Afghan refugees come to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s an even bigger spotlight on the work that Nebraska nonprofits are doing to help refugees. Hundreds are still coming from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.

Nonprofits like churches and community centers are working around the clock to provide the easiest transition, but they need your help.

Approximately 800 Afghan refugees are coming to Nebraska, that’s according to Lutheran Family Services. They also expect that number to rise as more refugees evacuate Afghanistan. This is increasing the demand for donations like clothes and shoes at area nonprofits.

The clothing racks at Barnabas Community can be full at the start of the day and empty by the end. There were 12 men who came in to shop for the first time last week, most of them Afghan refugees.

Executive Director Dwight Thiemann said there’s a learning curve, but the end goal is always to help.

“So many times we don’t know what the needs are, and we struggle with that, but now you know what the needs are anything that you would need if you were going to a new country to start a new life,” Thiemann said.

One of the people in Lincoln helping refugees start a new life is Marty Norton. He and nine others from New Covenant Church are sponsoring an Afghan family of six.

“We got enough furniture to furnish an apartment back in November and we got a family after Thanksgiving,” Norton said.

There are currently 15,000 Afghan families nationwide who need placements. An influx is coming to Lincoln soon because of the support the community has shown.

“When the call went out for sponsors, Lincoln really did step up,” Norton said. “There were 60 sponsors at the time and the resettlement agency was excited and sent a lot more here.”

Sponsors help the families with rides, getting jobs and living arrangements. The commitment is for six months, but the memories last longer.

“We’re such good friends, I think it’ll be longer than that,” Norton said.

The arrival of Afghans is expected to pick up as Lutheran Family Services said the U.S. wants them all out of camps by mid-February. With the influx of refugees, donation items are needed at places like Barnabas.

If you want to donate, you can do so during operating hours, or else there is a 24/7 drop-off box at Sheridan Lutheran Church located at South 70th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

