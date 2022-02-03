Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Scott Frost & Signing Day

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts, Bill Schammert and Eddie Messel.
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts, Bill Schammert and Eddie Messel.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 2: Scott Frost & Signing Day.

The math may be confusing, but the Huskers added 15 freshmen, 3 JUCOs, and 12 transfers over the last two months. Hear Scott Frost’s thoughts on each position, the additions, and subtractions.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

NReport Podcast
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Google
Subscribe on Spotify

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
The Lincoln Lancaster COVID Risk Dial is staying in the red, severe risk level for another week.
Lincoln stays “in the red” for another week
Unadilla is most known for their icon, Unadilla Bill, but this Groundhog Day there’s a new face...
Unadilla: The Groundhog Capital and home of Nebraska’s groundhog
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 16-year-old helps 14-year-old escape from Youth Services custody

Latest News

Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Nebraska women's basketball players huddle up at midcourt following the Huskers' win over...
Huskers grind out win over Rutgers
Nebraska Basketball
Huskers go cold late, lose at Michigan
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed a Big Ten win at home, outscoring Illinois,...
Nebraska women’s gymnastics team finish strong to claim Big Ten win