NReport Podcast: Scott Frost & Signing Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 2: Scott Frost & Signing Day.

The math may be confusing, but the Huskers added 15 freshmen, 3 JUCOs, and 12 transfers over the last two months. Hear Scott Frost’s thoughts on each position, the additions, and subtractions.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.