Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Board of Regents will consider allowing the sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events.

The discussion will take place at the Board of Regents meeting scheduled for Feb. 11.

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are scheduled for March 5 and March 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which would be the first event to be considered.

“Under the proposed change, the university president and chancellors would be permitted to authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on their respective campuses,” a release from the University of Nebraska system states.

A board resolution in 1999 prohibits the sale of alcohol on University of Nebraska property.

“The proposed policy change would create important consistency across the NU system at a time when the potential sale of alcohol at university athletic events is a frequent topic of discussion,” NU System President Ted Carter said in the release.

“Opening any university event to alcohol is a question that we will always approach with diligence and care,” Carter said. “Our Board and administration have thoughtfully explored these issues for years, together with our athletics colleagues, business teams and others. This proposed policy change is a common-sense first step if we ultimately decide to consider alcohol at any additional athletic events.

Carter says in the release that the focus of the decision right now is on allowing sales of alcohol at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, and that the board is not “currently considering any proposals to introduce alcohol at University of Nebraska athletic events, including Husker football, basketball or baseball games.”

“Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska.”

