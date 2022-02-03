Advertisement

Sisters from Shreveport, La., land fashion line at Target

By Domonique Benn and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Kim and Keyondra Lockett were in shock when they received a message from Target about their clothing brand.

They thought it was spam or a hack, but it was actually the national retailer reaching out to the sisters to see if they would showcase their brand in Targets nationwide.

It’s part of a Black History Month campaign by Target called Black Beyond Measure. The national retailer sought out Black brands to showcase in their stores, then picked five collections from designers whose clothing lines represent Black culture.

Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.
Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.(Jolie Noire)

According to their website, “The idea behind the brand/statement Jolie Noire, is that black is beautiful. Jolie Noire stands for Pretty Black in French. We are primed to think dark colors (specifically black) are negative and light colors are positive. In an effort to level the playing field, we’re working to shape the minds of onlookers and change the meaning, emotions, and values associated with black. Color is something that doesn’t come pre labeled, we label it.”

During the month of February, you can buy the Jolie Noire brand in Target stores nationwide.

Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.
Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.(Jolie Noire)

The sisters, now living in Atlanta, are continuing to push their brand and fulfill their dreams.

According to the sisters’ website, “Kim’s work has been seen on various national platforms and television networks such as BET, BMI Trailblazers Honors show, HypeHair.com, Essence Fest, and more” and “her personal style has been featured and recognized in major online publications and blogs” including Essence.com.

Keyondra is also a musician. According to her website, she’s “a former member of the two time Stellar Award nominated trio, Zie’l” and she “has shared the stage with artists such as Yolanda Adams, Karen Clark-Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and many more.”

You can shop the brand on the Jolie Noire website or at Target.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday, January 28, 2022 near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway.
LPD: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies following Friday morning crash in north Lincoln
Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
The Lincoln Lancaster COVID Risk Dial is staying in the red, severe risk level for another week.
Lincoln stays “in the red” for another week
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
Doctors, health experts monitoring omicron subvariant BA.2
Condition updates for two injured in wrong-way crash

Latest News

Lincoln six-year-old's dirt bike stolen from front yard
Lincoln six-year-old’s dirt bike stolen from front yard
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wears a mask as he listens to fellow speakers at a news...
Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right,...
Senate Dem leader meets with Biden to talk Supreme Court
Increased demand for breast milk donations
Mom encourages others to donate breast milk as the demand increases