Advertisement

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.

Documents posted Thursday by safety regulators say the recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Also included are the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

Federal laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The documents say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
The Lincoln Lancaster COVID Risk Dial is staying in the red, severe risk level for another week.
Lincoln stays “in the red” for another week
Unadilla is most known for their icon, Unadilla Bill, but this Groundhog Day there’s a new face...
Unadilla: The Groundhog Capital and home of Nebraska’s groundhog
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 16-year-old helps 14-year-old escape from Youth Services custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden will address the American people Thursday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden says US forces killed IS leader during raid in Syria
Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue...
2 Wish-Bone dressings voluntarily recalled for undeclared allergen
Lancaster County crews have been able to repair four roads ahead of schedule and work on...
Lancaster Co. roadwork impacted by light snowfall this winter
LIVE: Biden discusses Syria raid
Lancaster County roadwork impacted by light snowfall