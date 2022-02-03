Advertisement

“Turpin Time” host passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska outdoorsman and entertainer Dick Turpin passed away Wednesday. He was 84.

Turpin had an outdoor sports segment on 10/11 called “Turpin Time” from 2003-2009.

He grew up in the northern sandhills of Nebraska and served 40 years with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission ending his career there as Chief of Law Enforcement.

Turpin’s family also formed a band in the mid-70s that played through the early 90s including at Lincoln’s iconic Legion Club.

Dick and his his wife Reenie had five children and were married 61 years.

Dick insisted he wanted a party with lots of laughs and stories instead of a funeral. Dick’s family says it’s in the works and we’ll share more details soon.

