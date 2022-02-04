Advertisement

Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old Alabama girl.

Law enforcement sources say Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found and is safe.

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the abduction of Eidy. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m.

She was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in...
Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in color 2017 GMC Acadia.

If anyone has any information, immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

