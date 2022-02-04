Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old

Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson...
Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson County. The suspect is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert said Brayden Dobbs is a Black male child about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds from Haralson County. The suspect in the abduction is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, a 42-year-old Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe license plate RIL7846 or a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 13-year-old starts fire in trash can inside Lincoln church
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
Lincoln six-year-old's dirt bike stolen from front yard
Lincoln six-year-old’s dirt bike stolen from front yard
Dick Turpin, host of "Turpin Time" which aired on 10/11 from 2003-2009, has passed away.
“Turpin Time” host passes away

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January
View of the Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, (The Lift), in Rotterdam, Netherlands,...
Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN