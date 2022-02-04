Doctors worry about misinformation amongst immunocompromised patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska, the number of Omicron COVID cases has been going down, but doctors are still worried about the immunocompromised.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth said they’re seeing an increase in these patients and they want to get the message out about accurate vaccine information. Info like, how many does of the COVID vaccine they should get.

Immunocompromised includes those going through cancer treatments , have had organ transplants or those with diseases like Crohn’s.

Doctors with CHI Health said communication isn’t always clear. Those who are immunocompromised may have gotten their vaccine but not their booster, or they’re unaware of how many shots are needed. With Omicron still prevalent in the community, doctors want to make sure this high-risk population is taking action to protect themselves.

“CDC recommends that you have four doses, first three doses are your primary series, and your fourth dose is your booster shot, so you should be getting four doses,” said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, CHI Health-Creighton University Infectious Disease Expert.

Medical experts add that another option, if your immune system is not as strong and you’re high risk, you can get monoclonal antibodies to help prevent infection and it lasts for six months.

If someone does get an infection with a weakened immune system, there are four out-patient treatments that those with CHI encourage people to check with their providers to see if they qualify for.

