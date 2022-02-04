Advertisement

ELECTION 2022: Nebraskans hear from candidates for governor

The event was hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people took the stage on Thursday afternoon to convince Nebraskans they are the best person to be Nebraska’s next governor.

It was one of the first chances many have had — beyond commercials — to hear where each of them stand on the issues.

There were five Republicans and one Democrat, but no real fireworks or back-and-forth during the forum — it wasn’t a debate. But the primary is just three months away, and sparks could start flying as we get closer to Election Day.

Nebraskans heard from each of the candidates for governor in a livestreamed event in Lincoln.

Thursday’s moderator was the president of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

Questions centered on Nebraska’s high taxes and how to prevent “brain drain” as more young people choose to leave the state.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 13-year-old starts fire in trash can inside Lincoln church
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
The scene of a single-vehicle crash outside LFR Station 12 near 84th & Pioneers, Friday morning.
One hospitalized after crash outside LFR fire station
Dick Turpin, host of "Turpin Time" which aired on 10/11 from 2003-2009, has passed away.
“Turpin Time” host passes away

Latest News

Bike advocates ask for aid to finish Lincoln-to-Omaha trail
Nebraska Legislature proposes bill to change new license plates every 10 years
Kentucky Power officials say the proposed "Garrett Transmission Project" is a much needed...
Nebraska Unicameral examines changing how OPPD, NPPD utility CEOs selected
Unicam debates truancy
Nebraska lawmakers debate truancy, criminal justice reform