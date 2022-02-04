Four Huskers named team captains

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Cam Chick, Griffin Everitt, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman have been selected to serve as team captains for the 2022 season after a vote by the Nebraska baseball players.

“These four guys bring their own style of leadership to our team,” said head coach Will Bolt. “As a group, they continue to set the high standards of our program day in and day out. These guys have proven themselves as selfless teammates and consistent hard workers in their time here and are certainly deserving of this honor.”

Chick, a senior from Columbia, Mo., has started 99 of his 106 games over the last three seasons. In his three years, Chick has totaled 100 hits, 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 84 RBI and scored 75 runs. As a freshman in 2019, he was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was a Second-Team All-Big Ten honoree.

Everitt, a senior from Lincoln, Neb., started 32 of his 37 games in his lone season with the Huskers last year. Everitt hit .287 at the plate with six doubles, three home runs, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored. As a junior in 2021, he earned a spot on the All-Fayetteville Region Team.

Perry, a senior from Omaha, Neb., has started in 12 of his 19 appearances on the mound for the Big Red over the last three seasons. In three years, Perry has notched a 5-1 record with 55 strikeouts in 47.1 innings of work, while limiting opposing batters to a batting average of .239.

Schanaman, a senior from Grand Island, Neb., has 12 starts and 26 relief appearances on the mound in the last three years for the Huskers. Schanaman has totaled 105 strikeouts in 100.1 innings, while posting an 8-6 record. As a freshman in 2019, Schanaman recorded all three saves of his career after making a career-high 19 relief appearances.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.