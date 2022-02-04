Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Check out a list of events going on in Lincoln this weekend with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Omniarts Nebraska Presents 35mm: A Musical Exhibition

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about songs? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, a moment; a glimmer of life unfolding. This collection of stories told through song reimagines what the modern musical can be.

Friday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $18, Seniors: $14, Students/Youth: $10



Boat, Sport & Travel Show

For 50 years, this has been a must-attend event for outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen. Lincoln’s “three shows in one” features over 150,000 square feet of exhibition space on one level. Make sure to check out the seminars and entertainment attractions.

Friday 12-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Adults: $12, Youth: $6 (Friday only: Bring can of food and get $2 off admission)



Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Wherefore Art Thou Anton?

A violinist by any other name couldn’t possible sound as sweet! LSO presents a night of music featuring the Miller-Profiris Duo. The program will begin with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s hauntingly lyrical, Keep Me from Sinkin’ Down featuring LSO concertmaster Anton Miller. Anton will then be joined by violist Rita Porfiris and music director Edward Polochick.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Tickets: Start at $15



Frosty Bike Ride 2022

Come out and be a part of the Frosty Bike Ride. You will begin at Midwest Tent & Events, then ride the trail to a turnaround point for a hot chocolate break and then back for lunch, drinks and giveaways. The round trip will be approximately 16 miles. Anyone who can ride a bike is welcome to participate.

Saturday 11 a.m.; See website for registration fees



Emmett Bower Band

Looking for something fun to do this Saturday night? Stop in and experience Rosie’s small-town atmosphere, but with big-city service. Enjoy live music with the Emmett Bower Band in their first appearance at this legendary location. The Emmett Bower Band is a rock influenced alt-country band from Lincoln.

Saturday 9 p.m.; $10



