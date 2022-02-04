Advertisement

Huskers ‘keep grinding’ through mid-season slump

Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg
Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg(WIFR)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team carries a 9-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against Northwestern. The skid dates back to December 22nd and includes five games decided by single digits. In each of the Huskers’ last two contests, Nebraska was unable to maintain its lead late in the game.

“There’s not one person in this program that doesn’t have frustration,” Fred Hoiberg said. “One thing I’ll tell you, these guys are continuing to go out there and battle. They’re practicing hard, which I know doesn’t mean anything, but they’re not laying down.”

The Huskers are currently winless in Big Ten play with an 0-11 record. Overall, Nebraska is 6-16 with one month left in the regular season.

“I know this business; I know what its all about,” Hoiberg said. “You have to win at the end of the day.”

Hoiberg’s team was projected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth this season. Instead, the Huskers have been out-matched in the rugged Big Ten. They’ve also struggled in late-game situations. Under Hoiberg, the Huskers own a 20-61 record.

“We’re going to keep grinding,” Hoiberg said. “We’re going to keep going out and practicing and preparing.”

The Huskers welcome Northwestern (10-10) to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. on BTN.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 13-year-old starts fire in trash can inside Lincoln church
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
The scene of a single-vehicle crash outside LFR Station 12 near 84th & Pioneers, Friday morning.
One hospitalized after crash outside LFR fire station
Dick Turpin, host of "Turpin Time" which aired on 10/11 from 2003-2009, has passed away.
“Turpin Time” host passes away

Latest News

Alexis Markowski runs down the court during an 18-point effort against Penn State.
Markowski, Weidner power Huskers past Penn St.
Cam Chick, Griffin Everitt, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman have been selected to serve as team...
Four Huskers named team captains
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts, Bill Schammert and Eddie Messel.
NReport Podcast: Scott Frost & Signing Day
Allen, Bonner join Huskers