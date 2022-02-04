Huskers return to road to take on top-20 Terps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska hits the road for the first time in three weeks when the Huskers take on No. 17/14 Maryland on Sunday in College Park.

The Huskers (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten) and the Terrapins (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) are set for a Noon (CT) tip at the Xfinity Center on Senior Day for the Terps.

A live video stream will be available to B1G+ subscribers, while Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch will have the call on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM, Lincoln; ESPN 590 AM, Omaha), the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

The Huskers capped a perfect 4-0 Big Ten home stand with a 76-61 victory over Penn State on Thursday night to close a four-game stretch in eight days. Freshmen Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner combined for 18 of Nebraska’s final 20 points to help the Huskers turn a two-point lead (56-54) with 7:45 left into a 15-point win. NU held PSU without a field goal for the final 7:15.

Alexis Markowski, a five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the USBWA National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 11), finished with a team-high 18 points to take over Nebraska’s season scoring lead for the first time (12.5 ppg). The 6-3 forward/center from Lincoln is averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in Big Ten play.

Allison Weidner, a 5-10 guard from Humphrey, Neb., matched her career high for the second time in three games with 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Weidner is averaging 7.1 points in Big Ten play while shooting 50 percent from the field and 88.2 percent from the free throw line.

Jaz Shelley continues to star in her first season at Nebraska. The 5-9 Oregon transfer from Moe, Australia, notched her sixth double-double of the season with a career-high-tying 12 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to go along with six points and three blocked shots against Penn State. Shelley ranks in the top 10 in the Big Ten in rebounding (7.7 ppg, 9th), assists (5.1 apg, 6th), blocks (1.4 bpg, 3rd) and steals (1.8 spg, 7th). She also ranks second among the Huskers in scoring (12.4 ppg, 20th).

Returning All-Big Ten guard Sam Haiby also continues a steady all-around game, averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Haiby had her string of 13 consecutive Big Ten games scoring in double figures snapped with a seven-point, five-assist effort against Penn State.

Isabelle Bourne, a 2021 honorable-mention All-Big Ten forward from Canberra, Australia, is averaging 9.9 points and 4.7 boards after a 14-point, nine-rebound performance in the win over PSU.

