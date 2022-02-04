Advertisement

LFR extinguishes two-alarm fire at west Lincoln facility

The scene of a two-alarm fire outside the Zoetis plant in west Lincoln.
The scene of a two-alarm fire outside the Zoetis plant in west Lincoln.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln FIre & Rescue responded to a fire at the Zoetis plant in west Lincoln Friday morning.

Crews were called to the facility at 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 6th & West Cornhusker Highway. Shortly thereafter, a second alarm was dispatched.

LFR says they were called in about a fire on the roof of the building in the construction area. They say a fire was started while a construction crew was at work, causing the flames to get started and spread in between a metal deck and some rubber membrane.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly with water cans, and didn’t require a hose line. LFR says their only trouble was getting to the fire, which they did by opening some decking up.

There’s no word yet on the amount of damage done to the area under construction.

Zoetis, a pet medication plant, is currently under construction as part of an expansion project for the facility.

