Lincoln shows support for middle schooler fighting rare brain tumor

10/11 NOW at 6
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln middle schooler is in Pennsylvania right now prepping for brain surgery Friday morning, but her friends back in Lincoln are showing support nearly 1,000 miles away.

Members of the community and students at Pound Middle School wore shirts supporting Annika Limbach and all cancer warriors Thursday.

Limbach, a 12-year-old Lincoln Public Schools student, is fighting a rare chordoma brain tumor, that only occurs in one out of every one million people.

As Limbach preps for her surgery, she now knows she isn’t alone.

“I just want to say thank you and I appreciate the support and that they’re trying to spread awareness for anybody diagnosed with cancer, the same cancer or a tumor,” Limbach said. “Because it’s a really hard thing to go through alone.”

Limbach said the show of support was a surprise, and she hopes it inspires support for more kids like her.

Annika’s family has a GoFundMe. They’re also asking donations be made to the Chordoma Foundation or Children’s Brain Tumor Network.

