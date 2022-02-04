Advertisement

Markowski, Weidner power Huskers past Penn St.

Highlights and interviews from Nebraska's 76-61 win over Penn St.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner combined for 32 points to help Nebraska win its fourth consecutive game. The freshmen duo sparked a dominant fourth quarter from the Huskers, who turned a 1-point margin into a 15-point victory over Penn State.

Markowski made 6-of-14 field goal attempts, while Weidner tied her career high with 14 points. Jaz Shelley added a double-double for the Huskers (17-4, 6-4). The sophomore guard recorded 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Huskers conclude a grueling, 4-game stretch over an 8-day span. Up next, the Big Red travels to nationally-ranked Maryland on Sunday.

