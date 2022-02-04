Not as cold Friday, warmer for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not quite as cold Friday morning, but it will still be cold. High temperatures will be warmer this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A warm front will move across the plains on Saturday and that means a breezy, milder Saturday afternoon. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Mostly sunny and not as cold on Friday. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 30s. A northwest wind will develop this afternoon and gusts could reach 30 mph at times.

Not as cold Friday and a little on the breezy side this afternoon. (1011 Web)

Mostly clear and cold Friday night with lows in the lower teens. Northeast wind becoming southerly 10 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures expected Friday night and Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Saturday. Highs around 50 with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Milder on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

It will be cooler on Sunday with a few more clouds and a bit breezy. Highs in the lower 40s and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Cooler and breezy on Sunday (1011 Weather)

The milder temperatures and dry conditions expected for much of next week.

Mainly dry with above average temperatures expected (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.