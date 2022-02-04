Advertisement

One hospitalized after crash outside LFR fire station

The scene of a single-vehicle crash outside LFR Station 12 near 84th & Pioneers, Friday morning.
The scene of a single-vehicle crash outside LFR Station 12 near 84th & Pioneers, Friday morning.(Nathan Brennan (KOLN))
By Nathan Brennan and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been rushed to a Lincoln hospital after a crash outside a fire station.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning outside Fire Station 12, just south of 84th & Pioneers in southeast Lincoln.

Details are limited, but we do know one vehicle had come to rest in a ditch on the southeast corner of the property.

The condition of the person transported, and the extent of any injuries they sustained is unknown at this time. The crash is under investigation.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 13-year-old starts fire in trash can inside Lincoln church
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
Lincoln six-year-old's dirt bike stolen from front yard
Lincoln six-year-old’s dirt bike stolen from front yard
Dick Turpin, host of "Turpin Time" which aired on 10/11 from 2003-2009, has passed away.
“Turpin Time” host passes away

Latest News

Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Happening this weekend in Lincoln