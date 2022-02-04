One injured, others displaced in York apartment fire

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured and around 20 were displaced following an apartment complex fire Thursday night in York.

York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said crews were called to the complex at 1225 N. Lincoln Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming on the second floor on the south side of the building.

He said they saw a victim on the roof of the first floor on the northeast side of the building and there was a second person on the second floor on the southside of the complex, who was hanging out the window trying to get crews attention.

Chief Bestwick said they went into life-safety mode and were able to get the elderly man on the second floor out. He was transported to York General Hospital and later life-flighted to Lincoln. At this time, the latest condition of the man is not known.

The other victim was rescued by York Police who happened to grab one of the fire department’s ladder. That person was not injured.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the apartment where it began. The chief said there was extensive smoke and water damage throughout the second floor.

An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s office determined the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Red Cross and the York County Emergency Manager was on scene to assist.

Chief Bestwick said there were 21 York firefighters and 12 Waco volunteer firefighters who responded to the fire.

The chief wanted to give a shout out to the York Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol who were all on scene helping with the situation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.