A taste of England in Hastings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The British bakery called “What the Dickens?” has been serving up authentic hot dishes and desserts for five years now.

We caught up with co-owners Beth Funkey and Caroline Kemp to talk about this unique business. “This is a traditional British bakery,” Funkey said. “We like to serve the community of Hastings, and outlying communities with something that is homey and relatable, but from someone else’s home.”

While Beth Funkey is a native of small-town Nebraska, Caroline Kemp is actually from England. She hails from the coastal town of Wembury in Devon, England. She has a doctorate in Nutritional Biochemistry. “I’ve been here 14 years now in Nebraska,” Kemp said. “I originally came for a scientist position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This was on a 2-year work visa. Well, in the meantime, I met my husband, we got married, we had children, and 14 years later I’m still here! Over the years, I have missed having the flavors of home. One Christmas I made Beth and her husband Mark some traditional English minced pie. Beth joked that I should quit my job and open a British bakery. I said, sure, I’ll do it if you do it with me. It sort of started as a joke, and then the idea grew, the name came, and so here we are five years later.”

You’ll find a number of traditional flavors on the menu from England. “We try and offer a variety of different things,” Kemp said. “On our daily menu we have a selection of hot items, including pasties which are sort of like a Runza. We also do traditional Scotch eggs, which are whole hard-boiled eggs, seasoned pork sausage, and they are breaded and fried. We also have sausage rolls, which are seasoned sausage wrapped and baked in puff pastry.” Of course, the bakery offers a dessert table. “We have a variety of sweet treats,” Kemp said. “A lot of the items are traditionally English and British. We have lavender biscuits, and we get the lavender locally from a farm near Johnson Lake.”

Of course, the business offers tea. “We do have tea,” Funkey said. “You can come in, we will fix you a spot of tea, a kettle, or a cup. We have lots of different kinds.”

Funkey says she and Kemp are thankful to the Hastings region for supporting the business. “We are fortunate,” Funkey said. “There have been really wonderful people in the community who have been supportive. Even if it’s just a verbal bit of encouragement, like hey you are doing a great job or a thumbs up. That means more to small businesses then you can ever know.”

If you’d like to visit this unique bakery, you can check out the store on 2nd Avenue in downtown Hastings.

