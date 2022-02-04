Advertisement

Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at senior living facilities and daycare centers. (Source: KNXV/DOLLYSTAR FOUNDATION WEBSITE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Cameron Polom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNXV) - You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy cow?

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at Oakwood Creative Care, an adult daycare center in Mesa, Ariz.

Oakwood Creative Care specializes in helping seniors with cognitive challenges, like diagnoses of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. Activities like meeting Dolly the therapy cow are helping seniors create new memories.

Dolly’s owner Karin Boyle began her mission after her own father was placed in a memory care facility. When her dad responded positively to visits from Dolly, Boyle had the idea to let her cow help other seniors.

Boyle said Dolly is now requested “all over the place” and visits a senior facility almost every weekend.

Dolly’s delightful demeanor and love for marshmallows keeps the seniors smiling and laughing, warming hearts everywhere she goes.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 13-year-old starts fire in trash can inside Lincoln church
The scene of a single-vehicle crash outside LFR Station 12 near 84th & Pioneers, Friday morning.
One hospitalized after crash outside LFR fire station
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
Dick Turpin, host of "Turpin Time" which aired on 10/11 from 2003-2009, has passed away.
“Turpin Time” host passes away

Latest News

The scene of a two-alarm fire outside the Zoetis plant in west Lincoln.
LFR extinguishes two-alarm fire at west Lincoln facility
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China