Cooler Sunday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a seasonably mild Saturday, Sunday will be much cooler. A return to well above average temperatures is in the forecast for Monday. Much of next week is looking dry at this time.

An upper level disturbance and cold front moving through the area is why the second half of the weekend will be cooler than the first half. Sunday should be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. It looks to be breezy too with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Some sprinkles and flurries can’t be completely ruled out Sunday, but the chance for much of the area is less than 10%. In Northern Nebraska, there is a 20% chance of flurries.

Sunday will be cooler than Saturday.
Sunday will be cooler than Saturday.(KOLN)

It is going to be seasonably mild again Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for much of the area both days. Some locations could reach 60. Monday looks to be mostly sunny. Tuesday should be partly cloudy and breezy.

Monday will be warmer than Sunday.
Monday will be warmer than Sunday.(KOLN)
It will be seasonably mild Tuesday.
It will be seasonably mild Tuesday.(KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday leading to a cooler, but still above average Wednesday. It looks to remain seasonably mild Thursday and Friday before it cools down again Saturday. Precipitation can’t be completely ruled out Wednesday or Saturday, but the chance is less than 10% at this time.

After a cooler Sunday, seasonably mild temperatures return for much of next week. The next...
After a cooler Sunday, seasonably mild temperatures return for much of next week. The next seven days look dry at this time too.(KOLN)

