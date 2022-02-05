Advertisement

Former Coach John Sanders passes away

John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at the age of 76.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at the age of 76. Sanders guided the Huskers from 1978 until 1997, ending his career as Nebraska’s all-time wins leader across all sports.

Sanders coached 1,221 games at Nebraska, posting 767 victories. NU averaged more than 38 wins per season in his tenure. Sanders is the only Husker baseball coach to win 400 games, and Sanders’ 20 seasons at the helm made him the second-longest tenured coach in program history. 

A Grand Island native, Sanders took Nebraska to three NCAA Tournaments. He coached five first-team All-Americans and 14 total All-Americans. Thirteen of Sanders’ pupils went on to play in Major League Baseball, combining to play in nearly 5,000 MLB games.

