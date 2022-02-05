Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard - Fri., Feb. 4

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Friday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burwell 76, Spalding Academy 52

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alma: Southern Valley VS Alma

@ Arapahoe: Brady VS Arapahoe

@ Archbishop Bergan: Boys Town VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arthur County: South Platte VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Douglas County West VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ BDS : Shelby-Rising City VS BDS

@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista South VS Bellevue East

@ Bellevue West: Omaha South VS Bellevue West

@ Bishop Neumann: Columbus Scotus VS Bishop Neumann

@ Cozad: Minden VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford

@ Dundy County Stratton: Southwest VS Dundy County Stratton

@ East Butler: High Plains Community VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn North: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn North

@ Fremont: Lincoln High VS Fremont

@ Gering: Sidney VS Gering

@ Giltner: Dorchester VS Giltner

@ Hampton: Exeter-Milligan VS Hampton

@ Hay Springs: Hyannis VS Hay Springs

@ Kearney: Grand Island VS Kearney

@ Lexington: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Lexington

@ Leyton: Creek Valley VS Leyton

@ Lincoln Christian: Norris VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southwest: Columbus VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Louisville: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Louisville

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Omaha Nation VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Maxwell: Wallace VS Maxwell

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Hitchcock County VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Ogallala VS McCook

@ McCool Junction: Nebraska Lutheran VS McCool Junction

@ Medicine Valley: Bertrand VS Medicine Valley

@ Meridian: Osceola VS Meridian

@ Mid State Conference : Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Millard North: Elkhorn South VS Millard North

@ Millard West: Omaha Westside VS Millard West

@ Nebraska Christian: Riverside VS Nebraska Christian

@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southeast VS Norfolk

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Chase County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ North Platte: Hastings VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Schuyler VS Northwest

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha North VS Omaha Burke

@ Papillion-LaVista: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Parkview Christian

@ Paxton: Sandhills Valley VS Paxton

@ Pioneer Conference: Sterling VS Lewiston

@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Concordia VS Plattsmouth

@ Potter-Dix: Garden County VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Ralston

@ Rapid City Christian, SD: Chadron VS Rapid City Christian, SD

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Ainsworth VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Scottsbluff: Alliance VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Blair VS Seward

@ Sioux County: Minatare VS Sioux County

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Mullen VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ St. Edward: Cedar Bluffs VS St. Edward

@ Sutherland: Wauneta-Palisade VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: Arlington VS Syracuse

@ Twin Loup: Elba VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Gothenburg VS Valentine

@ Waverly: Aurora VS Waverly

@ York: Holdrege VS York

Conestoga VS Stanton, IA

Nebraska City VS Clarinda, IA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma 42, Southern Valley 38

Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41

Garden County 53, Potter-Dix 16

Paxton 61, Sandhills Valley 35

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Arapahoe: Brady VS Arapahoe

@ Arthur County: South Platte VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Douglas County West VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ BDS : Shelby-Rising City VS BDS

@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista South VS Bellevue East

@ Bellevue West: Omaha South VS Bellevue West

@ Cozad: Minden VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford

@ Dundy County Stratton: Southwest VS Dundy County Stratton

@ East Butler: High Plains Community VS East Butler

@ East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament: Mead VS Palmyra

@ Fremont: Lincoln High VS Fremont

@ Gering: Sidney VS Gering

@ Giltner: Dorchester VS Giltner

@ Hampton: Exeter-Milligan VS Hampton

@ Hay Springs: Hyannis VS Hay Springs

@ Kearney: Grand Island VS Kearney

@ Lexington: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Lexington

@ Leyton: Creek Valley VS Leyton

@ Lincoln Christian: Norris VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southwest: Columbus VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Louisville: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Louisville

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Omaha Nation VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Maxwell: Wallace VS Maxwell

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Hitchcock County VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Ogallala VS McCook

@ McCool Junction: Nebraska Lutheran VS McCool Junction

@ Medicine Valley: Bertrand VS Medicine Valley

@ Meridian: Osceola VS Meridian

@ Millard North: Elkhorn South VS Millard North

@ Millard West: Omaha Westside VS Millard West

@ Nebraska Christian: Riverside VS Nebraska Christian

@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southeast VS Norfolk

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Chase County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ North Platte: Hastings VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Schuyler VS Northwest

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha North VS Omaha Burke

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Marian VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Parkview Christian

@ Pioneer Conference: Sterling VS Johnson-Brock

@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Concordia VS Plattsmouth

@ Rapid City Christian, SD: Chadron VS Rapid City Christian, SD

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Ainsworth VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Scottsbluff: Alliance VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Blair VS Seward

@ Sioux County: Minatare VS Sioux County

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Mullen VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ St. Edward: Cedar Bluffs VS St. Edward

@ Sutherland: Wauneta-Palisade VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: Arlington VS Syracuse

@ Twin Loup: Elba VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Gothenburg VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Elkhorn VS Wahoo

@ Waverly: Aurora VS Waverly

@ York: Holdrege VS York

Conestoga VS Stanton, IA

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire at farm northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 13-year-old starts fire in trash can inside Lincoln church
The scene of a single-vehicle crash outside LFR Station 12 near 84th & Pioneers, Friday morning.
One hospitalized after crash outside LFR fire station
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
Dick Turpin, host of "Turpin Time" which aired on 10/11 from 2003-2009, has passed away.
“Turpin Time” host passes away

Latest News

The Nebraska women's basketball team exits the court after an overtime loss against Ohio State...
Huskers return to road to take on top-20 Terps
Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg
Huskers ‘keep grinding’ through mid-season slump
Alexis Markowski runs down the court during an 18-point effort against Penn State.
Markowski, Weidner power Huskers past Penn St.
raiola
New Nebraska coaches bring fresh ideas