HS Basketball Scoreboard - Fri., Feb. 4
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Friday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burwell 76, Spalding Academy 52
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Alma: Southern Valley VS Alma
@ Arapahoe: Brady VS Arapahoe
@ Archbishop Bergan: Boys Town VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arthur County: South Platte VS Arthur County
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Douglas County West VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ BDS : Shelby-Rising City VS BDS
@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista South VS Bellevue East
@ Bellevue West: Omaha South VS Bellevue West
@ Bishop Neumann: Columbus Scotus VS Bishop Neumann
@ Cozad: Minden VS Cozad
@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford
@ Dundy County Stratton: Southwest VS Dundy County Stratton
@ East Butler: High Plains Community VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn North: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn North
@ Fremont: Lincoln High VS Fremont
@ Gering: Sidney VS Gering
@ Giltner: Dorchester VS Giltner
@ Hampton: Exeter-Milligan VS Hampton
@ Hay Springs: Hyannis VS Hay Springs
@ Kearney: Grand Island VS Kearney
@ Lexington: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Lexington
@ Leyton: Creek Valley VS Leyton
@ Lincoln Christian: Norris VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Lincoln Southwest: Columbus VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Louisville: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Louisville
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Omaha Nation VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ Maxwell: Wallace VS Maxwell
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Hitchcock County VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCook: Ogallala VS McCook
@ McCool Junction: Nebraska Lutheran VS McCool Junction
@ Medicine Valley: Bertrand VS Medicine Valley
@ Meridian: Osceola VS Meridian
@ Mid State Conference : Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Norfolk Catholic
@ Millard North: Elkhorn South VS Millard North
@ Millard West: Omaha Westside VS Millard West
@ Nebraska Christian: Riverside VS Nebraska Christian
@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southeast VS Norfolk
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Chase County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ North Platte: Hastings VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Schuyler VS Northwest
@ Omaha Burke: Omaha North VS Omaha Burke
@ Papillion-LaVista: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Parkview Christian: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Parkview Christian
@ Paxton: Sandhills Valley VS Paxton
@ Pioneer Conference: Sterling VS Lewiston
@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Concordia VS Plattsmouth
@ Potter-Dix: Garden County VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Ralston
@ Rapid City Christian, SD: Chadron VS Rapid City Christian, SD
@ Sandhills/Thedford: Ainsworth VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Scottsbluff: Alliance VS Scottsbluff
@ Seward: Blair VS Seward
@ Sioux County: Minatare VS Sioux County
@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Mullen VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
@ St. Edward: Cedar Bluffs VS St. Edward
@ Sutherland: Wauneta-Palisade VS Sutherland
@ Syracuse: Arlington VS Syracuse
@ Twin Loup: Elba VS Twin Loup
@ Valentine: Gothenburg VS Valentine
@ Waverly: Aurora VS Waverly
@ York: Holdrege VS York
Conestoga VS Stanton, IA
Nebraska City VS Clarinda, IA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alma 42, Southern Valley 38
Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41
Garden County 53, Potter-Dix 16
Paxton 61, Sandhills Valley 35
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Arapahoe: Brady VS Arapahoe
@ Arthur County: South Platte VS Arthur County
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Douglas County West VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ BDS : Shelby-Rising City VS BDS
@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista South VS Bellevue East
@ Bellevue West: Omaha South VS Bellevue West
@ Cozad: Minden VS Cozad
@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford
@ Dundy County Stratton: Southwest VS Dundy County Stratton
@ East Butler: High Plains Community VS East Butler
@ East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament: Mead VS Palmyra
@ Fremont: Lincoln High VS Fremont
@ Gering: Sidney VS Gering
@ Giltner: Dorchester VS Giltner
@ Hampton: Exeter-Milligan VS Hampton
@ Hay Springs: Hyannis VS Hay Springs
@ Kearney: Grand Island VS Kearney
@ Lexington: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Lexington
@ Leyton: Creek Valley VS Leyton
@ Lincoln Christian: Norris VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Lincoln Southwest: Columbus VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Louisville: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Louisville
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Omaha Nation VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ Maxwell: Wallace VS Maxwell
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Hitchcock County VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCook: Ogallala VS McCook
@ McCool Junction: Nebraska Lutheran VS McCool Junction
@ Medicine Valley: Bertrand VS Medicine Valley
@ Meridian: Osceola VS Meridian
@ Millard North: Elkhorn South VS Millard North
@ Millard West: Omaha Westside VS Millard West
@ Nebraska Christian: Riverside VS Nebraska Christian
@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southeast VS Norfolk
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Chase County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ North Platte: Hastings VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Schuyler VS Northwest
@ Omaha Burke: Omaha North VS Omaha Burke
@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Marian VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Parkview Christian: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Parkview Christian
@ Pioneer Conference: Sterling VS Johnson-Brock
@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Concordia VS Plattsmouth
@ Rapid City Christian, SD: Chadron VS Rapid City Christian, SD
@ Sandhills/Thedford: Ainsworth VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Scottsbluff: Alliance VS Scottsbluff
@ Seward: Blair VS Seward
@ Sioux County: Minatare VS Sioux County
@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Mullen VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
@ St. Edward: Cedar Bluffs VS St. Edward
@ Sutherland: Wauneta-Palisade VS Sutherland
@ Syracuse: Arlington VS Syracuse
@ Twin Loup: Elba VS Twin Loup
@ Valentine: Gothenburg VS Valentine
@ Wahoo: Elkhorn VS Wahoo
@ Waverly: Aurora VS Waverly
@ York: Holdrege VS York
Conestoga VS Stanton, IA
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.