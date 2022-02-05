Advertisement

LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool

Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.
Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.

According to LPD, a 17-year-old male, in possession of the vehicle, was lighting and throwing fireworks out of the vehicle at around 10:31 p.m. While attempting to throw one of the lit fireworks out of the vehicle, the firework bounced into the back seat where it landed next to a one-foot-by-one-foot box of fireworks.

The 17-year-old exited the vehicle and the box of fireworks began to ignite, setting the car on fire.

The vehicle was a total loss.

The 17-year-old was cited for discharging fireworks while prohibited.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash outside LFR Station 12 near 84th & Pioneers, Friday morning.
One hospitalized after crash outside LFR fire station
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
The scene of a two-alarm fire outside the Zoetis plant in west Lincoln.
LFR extinguishes two-alarm fire at west Lincoln facility
Election 2022: Governor’s race candidates participate in forum
Election 2022: Nebraska Governor’s Race candidates participate in forum
Nebraska Medicine rolling back ‘crisis’ status

Latest News

Missouri River power output below average in 2021
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Nebraska panel weighs partisan elections of state lawmakers
Health Departments and Health Equity
Health Departments and Health Equity