LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.

According to LPD, a 17-year-old male, in possession of the vehicle, was lighting and throwing fireworks out of the vehicle at around 10:31 p.m. While attempting to throw one of the lit fireworks out of the vehicle, the firework bounced into the back seat where it landed next to a one-foot-by-one-foot box of fireworks.

The 17-year-old exited the vehicle and the box of fireworks began to ignite, setting the car on fire.

The vehicle was a total loss.

The 17-year-old was cited for discharging fireworks while prohibited.

