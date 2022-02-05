Advertisement

Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Things got off to a heated start Friday morning.

An effort to restrict health education standards that include sex ed in Nebraska schools failed during a state school board meeting.

The board discussed a motion to permanently reject controversial health education standards. Nebraska is one of two states without such standards.

Instead, they would be decided by local school boards.

The motion was brought by Kirk Penner who was appointed to his seat by Gov. Ricketts back in December. Penner’s motion would have made it so that the board could never implement health education standards.

Penner said it was an effort to give local control back to school districts and standards should be left to parents and medical professionals.

Ultimately, the board struck down the measure 7-1.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.
LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Monday Forecast: A mild start to the new week...
Truckers, farmers pay tribute to Brainard Boy
Truckers, farmers pay tribute to Brainard Boy
Two hurt in Elkhorn crash involving an ambulance
The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
Fortenberry’s attorney: He was confused, not lying to FBI