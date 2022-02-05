Public Health Solutions works with DHHS to examine COVID’s impact on minority communities in Saline County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the pandemic continues, area health departments are finding ways to make health care more accessible in rural areas. One health department is reaching out specifically to minorities in these areas to help them overcome challenges from COVID-19.

Public Health Solutions is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to better serve minority populations in Saline County. The goal is to advance health equity in places where more than 5% of the population is made up of minorities.

“We serve five counties, and of the five, Saline County has the biggest minority population,” said Johanna Pesante-Daniel, Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator for PHS. “So we need to be more inclusive and be aware how we can better serve those communities.”

To reach that goal, PHS has put together a Health Equity Action Team, or “HEAT”, to go into the community and collect survey responses.

“Before the pandemic rural areas in Nebraska were struggling in providing access to care,” said Pesante-Daniel. “The pandemic just made those problems worse. We are trying to improve and bring more services to our residents here.”

PHS said the goal is to reach 25% of Saline County’s minority population, which would be about 990 survey responses. The survey will ask about food insecurity, assistance for rent and mortgages, transportation, health services and how the pandemic has affected people.

“Many parents struggle to be the caregiver, the teachers, the providers for their family,” said Pesante-Daniel. “Everything has changed and so we need to know how this pandemic has effected our communities in order for us to improve services.”

Four Corners Health Department is taking a similar approach, but they’re focusing on rural communities in general struggling with similar issues. They are in the middle of completing a community health assessment to better connect residents.

“Big picture, we want to work together as a system to make our communities as healthy as we possibly can,” said Laura McDougall, executive director of FCHD. “Figure out where we’re missing a piece or there’s a gap, and find resources to fill that gap.”

The PHS Survey Team will start making its way through Saline County next week. Survey responses will be collected until April.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.