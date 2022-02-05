State of Nebraska cleans up voter registrations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As we head into the primary election, the State of Nebraska is cleaning up voter registrations. This means if you moved recently, you need to re-register or you may be dropped off the voter registration list like thousands of Nebraskans were in the last year and a half.

10/11 NOW pulled voter registration data and found while the percentage of voters per party stayed fairly steady since November 2020, the total number of voters has dropped more than 2%. The data showed as of Jan. 31, there are 199,544 registered voters in Lancaster County. That’s down more than 3,500 people since November 2020, the last presidential election.

Dave Shively, the county’s election commissioner, said the nearly 2% drop is because of state and federal laws.

“If anyone has changed their address in Lancaster County we reach out to voters to have them update registration and to let us know so we can update or remove them from the system,” said Shively.

Those who don’t reply have four years to change their resignation before they’re dropped from the registry. That means this latest purge includes people who haven’t voted since at least 2017.

“It’s done to keep voter records accurate,” said Shively. “That’s the most important thing for us that we have up-to-date information.”

Shively said in 2021, they purged 4,100 voters. 551 have since reregistered.

“As we get closer to November that will grow,” said Shively.

The state shows a similar 2% drop in registered voters going from 1,267,000 in November 2020 to 1,237,000 this year, a drop of about 30,000 voters.

10/11 NOW asked the Secretary of State’s Office for an explanation. They said those numbers are pretty on-par with recent years. In February of 2019, it purged about 20,500, in 2017 28,500. and in 2015 26,200 voters.

Going into the gubernatorial primary they said it’s likely Nebraska will see a slight increase of new registrations before May. If you want to vote in the May Primary and either have never registered to vote or think you may need to reregister, the state said the last day to do that is April 22.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.