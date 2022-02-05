Warmer Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly Friday, the weekend will be warmer with well above average temperatures. Much of next week looks to be seasonably mild. If you are hoping for some precipitation, the chance is looking very slim in the next seven days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, milder and breezy. Highs temperatures should be in the low to mid 50s for much of the area. It is going to be breezy with west and southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

A cold front should move through the area Saturday night. An upper level disturbance looks to move the area Sunday. This combination will lead to a cooler second half of the weekend with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 40s Sunday. It will be breezy too with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Some sprinkles and flurries can’t be completely ruled out Saturday night and Sunday, but the chance for most locations is less than 10%. Northern Nebraska has about a 10% chance of flurries Sunday.

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for much of next week. It also looks dry for Monday through Friday.

