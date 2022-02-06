Equestrian community rallies behind family devastated by barn fire

KENNARD, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha metro equestrian world was rocked after word got out about a devastating barn fire.

The fire in Northwest Douglas County left one person dead along with several horses.

“A barn fire is basically any barn owner or horse person’s worst nightmare,” said Dannee Urban, Flying Change Farms Trainer.

Thursday morning, a massive barn near 225th and Dutch Hall Road, just outside of Bennington, caught fire claiming the lives of one person and nine horses.

Friends of the owners say this barn has had a huge impact on the equestrian world in both the United States and Canada.

Dannee Urban is a trainer at a nearby farm and has known the owners of Heartland Farms for years.

She along with dozens of others in the metro are wrapping their arms around the family—helping in any way they can.

“Everyone here has come together and is doing everything they can to take care of the horses that were pulled from the fire. They are trying to do what they can to take care of the horses that are still at the farm and support the family in any way that we possibly can.”

The Omaha Equestrian Foundation has started a fundraiser to raise money for heartland farms as the owners determine what the next steps are.

“Obviously the barn is a big loss. The lives that were lost cannot be replaced. But, the hope is that eventually, this family will be able to rebuild and take the business that they’ve had for 30 years and build it back up again,” said Urban.

Urban says people have been calling from all over to help.

She says it’s a testament to the kind of people the barn owners are.

“I think we all know that the Cudmore family would do the exact same for any of us and so we just want to be there for them and it goes back to how lucky we are, how blessed we are to have such a large community that looks out for each other.”

As Heartland Farms & Karen Cudmore deals with the heartbreaking loss of a staff member, horses and barn, due to fire we... Posted by Omaha Equestrian Foundation on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.