Advertisement

Fortenberry’s attorney: He was confused, not lying to FBI

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep Jeff Fortenberry argue in court filings that the Nebraska Republican was confused, rather than lying, when he was questioned by FBI agents over a contribution to his campaign.

In several pre-trial briefs filed Friday, Fortenberry’s attorneys asked that his full statement to the FBI be played for jurors, and said they want to call an expert on memory.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles in Fortenberry’s case. He’s charged with misleading federal authorities who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign from a foreign national. A trial date for the nine-term congressmen has not been set.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.
LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels
An animal advocacy group has lodged complaints against the Meat Animal Research Center.
Complaints made against Meat Animal Research Center

Latest News

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash near 14th...
LPD and LFR responds to fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 2
High school basketball highlights 02-05-2022
High school basketball highlights 02-05-2022
Huskers fall to Northwestern
Huskers fall to Northwestern
A Lincoln teenager isn’t in college yet, but he already is benefiting from name, image and...
Malachi Coleman launches “The Giver” burrito to benefit foster care system