HS Basketball scoreboard- Sat., Feb. 5

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Saturday February, 5th.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Aurora 74, Lexington 49

Banner County 40, Sioux County 31

Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 52

Burwell 60, Nebraska Christian 38

Chadron 65, Valentine 41

Cross County 64, High Plains Community 36

Elkhorn South 58, Omaha Benson 43

Fullerton 66, Heartland Lutheran 33

Gering 55, Wheatland, Wyo. 49

Grand Island 75, Norfolk 43

Grand Island Northwest 63, Holdrege 46

Gretna 64, Millard West 46

Hershey 68, Dundy County-Stratton 63, OT

Kearney Catholic 64, Columbus Scotus 43

Lincoln Christian 55, Aquinas 45

Lincoln High 72, Omaha Northwest 47

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Hastings St. Cecilia 38

Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 31

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 58

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Syracuse 51

Louisville 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 60, OT

McCook 67, Ainsworth 58

Millard North 57, Lincoln Southwest 53

Minden 50, Gothenburg 49

North Platte St. Patrick’s 84, Cambridge 35

Ogallala 60, Broken Bow 37

Omaha Central 46, Millard South 43

Omaha Christian Academy 57, Cornerstone Christian 48

Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Lincoln Northeast 53

Omaha South 60, Kearney 55

Omaha Westside 90, Bellevue East 58

Papillion-LaVista South 65, Omaha North 61

Parkview Christian 69, Cedar Bluffs 12

Peetz, Colo. 44, Creek Valley 36

Perkins County 69, South Platte 45

Platteview 70, Hastings 48

Potter-Dix 84, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 47

SM South, Kan. 77, Omaha Burke 43

Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 49

South Loup 52, Southern Valley 40

Wahoo 56, Beatrice 43

York 58, Columbus Lakeview 53

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Howells/Dodge 38

Third Place

Wisner-Pilger 53, West Point-Beemer 44

ECNC Conference Tournament

Championship

Auburn 28, Freeman 21

Fifth Place

Palmyra 67, Mead 50

Third Place

Johnson County Central 56, Malcolm 44

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Championship

Amherst 75, Loomis 53

Third Place

Elm Creek 50, Ansley-Litchfield 46

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Championship

Ponca 54, Bloomfield 36

Fifth Place

Tri County Northeast 50, Osmond 45, OT

Seventh Place

Winside 38, Randolph 28

Third Place

Creighton 63, Plainview 49

Lewis Bracket

Fifth Place

Wausa 53, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Louplatte Conference Tournament

Championship

Central City 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 46

MAC Shootout

Elkhorn North 66, Lewis Central, Iowa 50

Glenwood, Iowa 62, Plattsmouth 48

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Wayne 51, Norfolk Catholic 47

Fifth Place

Boone Central 59, Battle Creek 51

Third Place

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, O’Neill 59

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

St. Mary’s 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Third Place

West Holt 57, Elkhorn Valley 53

Pioneer Conference

Third Place

Johnson-Brock 44, Nebraska City Lourdes 41

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Championship

Centennial 61, Sandy Creek 53

Consolation

Sutton 45, David City 33

Thayer Central 51, Superior 43

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Fairbury 41

Third Place

Milford 65, Heartland 45

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

Shelton 51, Kenesaw 41

Consolation

Deshler 35, Franklin 26

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Red Cloud 36

Third Place

Blue Hill 60, Silver Lake 41

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Championship

Gordon/Rushville 52, Bridgeport 51

Third Place

Bayard 59, Mitchell 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ainsworth 55, McCook 45

Arapahoe 51, Hitchcock County 28

Aurora 42, Lexington 39

Beatrice 41, Wahoo 38

Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 41

Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35

Broken Bow 65, Ogallala 33

Chadron 40, Valentine 39

Columbus 36, Lincoln North Star 19

Columbus Scotus 34, Kearney Catholic 32

Cross County 44, High Plains Community 22

Fullerton 62, Heartland Lutheran 13

Gering 53, Wheatland, Wyo. 29

Grand Island Northwest 44, Holdrege 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Lincoln Lutheran 34

Hershey 68, Dundy County-Stratton 32

Kearney 67, Omaha South 33

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 32

Lincoln East 46, Bellevue West 44

Lincoln High 64, Omaha Northwest 30

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Marian 63

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Millard North 48, Lincoln Southwest 34

Millard South 56, Omaha Central 45

Millard West 44, Gretna 33

Minden 47, Gothenburg 45

Nebraska Christian 48, Burwell 27

Norfolk 50, Grand Island 29

North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Cambridge 38

Omaha Benson 55, Elkhorn South 43

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 44, Boys Town 11

Omaha Christian Academy 39, Cornerstone Christian 36

Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Concordia 25

Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Burke 36

Parkview Christian 51, Cedar Bluffs 22

Platteview 57, Hastings 51

Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 71

Sioux City, West, Iowa 67, South Sioux City 41

South Loup 42, Southern Valley 41

South Platte 51, Perkins County 43

Syracuse 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 27

York 61, Columbus Lakeview 32

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Oakland-Craig 53, North Bend Central 52

Third Place

Clarkson/Leigh 68, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54

ECNC Conference Tournament

Championship

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Malcolm 35

Third Place

Auburn 42, Falls City 23

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Championship

Amherst 43, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26

Third Place

Pleasanton 56, Overton 35

Louplatte Conference Tournament

Championship

St. Paul 43, Ravenna 40

MAC Shootout

Blair 48, Lewis Central, Iowa 40

Elkhorn North 41, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 32

Fremont 72, Glenwood, Iowa 57

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Guardian Angels 46, Crofton 41

Fifth Place

Norfolk Catholic 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54

Third Place

Pierce 48, Battle Creek 41

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

Elkhorn Valley 41, North Central 32

Third Place

St. Mary’s 55, Niobrara/Verdigre 51

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Nebraska City Lourdes 34

Third Place

Diller-Odell 48, Lewiston 36

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Championship

Milford 48, Superior 37

Consolation

David City 53, Fillmore Central 41

Thayer Central 39, Heartland 23

Wilber-Clatonia 33, Sandy Creek 27, OT

Third Place

Sutton 39, Fairbury 27

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

Shelton 51, Kenesaw 25

Consolation

Franklin 40, Blue Hill 38

Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 30

Third Place

Silver Lake 38, Deshler 22

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Championship

Bridgeport 71, Gordon/Rushville 21

Third Place

Mitchell 42, Bayard

