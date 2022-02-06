HS Basketball scoreboard- Sat., Feb. 5
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Saturday February, 5th.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Aurora 74, Lexington 49
Banner County 40, Sioux County 31
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 52
Burwell 60, Nebraska Christian 38
Chadron 65, Valentine 41
Cross County 64, High Plains Community 36
Elkhorn South 58, Omaha Benson 43
Fullerton 66, Heartland Lutheran 33
Gering 55, Wheatland, Wyo. 49
Grand Island 75, Norfolk 43
Grand Island Northwest 63, Holdrege 46
Gretna 64, Millard West 46
Hershey 68, Dundy County-Stratton 63, OT
Kearney Catholic 64, Columbus Scotus 43
Lincoln Christian 55, Aquinas 45
Lincoln High 72, Omaha Northwest 47
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Hastings St. Cecilia 38
Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 31
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 58
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Syracuse 51
Louisville 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 60, OT
McCook 67, Ainsworth 58
Millard North 57, Lincoln Southwest 53
Minden 50, Gothenburg 49
North Platte St. Patrick’s 84, Cambridge 35
Ogallala 60, Broken Bow 37
Omaha Central 46, Millard South 43
Omaha Christian Academy 57, Cornerstone Christian 48
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Lincoln Northeast 53
Omaha South 60, Kearney 55
Omaha Westside 90, Bellevue East 58
Papillion-LaVista South 65, Omaha North 61
Parkview Christian 69, Cedar Bluffs 12
Peetz, Colo. 44, Creek Valley 36
Perkins County 69, South Platte 45
Platteview 70, Hastings 48
Potter-Dix 84, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 47
SM South, Kan. 77, Omaha Burke 43
Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 49
South Loup 52, Southern Valley 40
Wahoo 56, Beatrice 43
York 58, Columbus Lakeview 53
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Howells/Dodge 38
Third Place
Wisner-Pilger 53, West Point-Beemer 44
ECNC Conference Tournament
Championship
Auburn 28, Freeman 21
Fifth Place
Palmyra 67, Mead 50
Third Place
Johnson County Central 56, Malcolm 44
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Championship
Amherst 75, Loomis 53
Third Place
Elm Creek 50, Ansley-Litchfield 46
Lewis & Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Championship
Ponca 54, Bloomfield 36
Fifth Place
Tri County Northeast 50, Osmond 45, OT
Seventh Place
Winside 38, Randolph 28
Third Place
Creighton 63, Plainview 49
Lewis Bracket
Fifth Place
Wausa 53, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Louplatte Conference Tournament
Championship
Central City 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 46
MAC Shootout
Elkhorn North 66, Lewis Central, Iowa 50
Glenwood, Iowa 62, Plattsmouth 48
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Wayne 51, Norfolk Catholic 47
Fifth Place
Boone Central 59, Battle Creek 51
Third Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, O’Neill 59
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
St. Mary’s 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Third Place
West Holt 57, Elkhorn Valley 53
Pioneer Conference
Third Place
Johnson-Brock 44, Nebraska City Lourdes 41
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship
Centennial 61, Sandy Creek 53
Consolation
Sutton 45, David City 33
Thayer Central 51, Superior 43
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Fairbury 41
Third Place
Milford 65, Heartland 45
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
Shelton 51, Kenesaw 41
Consolation
Deshler 35, Franklin 26
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Red Cloud 36
Third Place
Blue Hill 60, Silver Lake 41
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Championship
Gordon/Rushville 52, Bridgeport 51
Third Place
Bayard 59, Mitchell 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ainsworth 55, McCook 45
Arapahoe 51, Hitchcock County 28
Aurora 42, Lexington 39
Beatrice 41, Wahoo 38
Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 41
Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35
Broken Bow 65, Ogallala 33
Chadron 40, Valentine 39
Columbus 36, Lincoln North Star 19
Columbus Scotus 34, Kearney Catholic 32
Cross County 44, High Plains Community 22
Fullerton 62, Heartland Lutheran 13
Gering 53, Wheatland, Wyo. 29
Grand Island Northwest 44, Holdrege 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Lincoln Lutheran 34
Hershey 68, Dundy County-Stratton 32
Kearney 67, Omaha South 33
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 32
Lincoln East 46, Bellevue West 44
Lincoln High 64, Omaha Northwest 30
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Marian 63
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Millard North 48, Lincoln Southwest 34
Millard South 56, Omaha Central 45
Millard West 44, Gretna 33
Minden 47, Gothenburg 45
Nebraska Christian 48, Burwell 27
Norfolk 50, Grand Island 29
North Platte St. Patrick’s 45, Cambridge 38
Omaha Benson 55, Elkhorn South 43
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 44, Boys Town 11
Omaha Christian Academy 39, Cornerstone Christian 36
Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Concordia 25
Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Burke 36
Parkview Christian 51, Cedar Bluffs 22
Platteview 57, Hastings 51
Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 71
Sioux City, West, Iowa 67, South Sioux City 41
South Loup 42, Southern Valley 41
South Platte 51, Perkins County 43
Syracuse 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 27
York 61, Columbus Lakeview 32
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Oakland-Craig 53, North Bend Central 52
Third Place
Clarkson/Leigh 68, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54
ECNC Conference Tournament
Championship
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Malcolm 35
Third Place
Auburn 42, Falls City 23
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Championship
Amherst 43, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26
Third Place
Pleasanton 56, Overton 35
Louplatte Conference Tournament
Championship
St. Paul 43, Ravenna 40
MAC Shootout
Blair 48, Lewis Central, Iowa 40
Elkhorn North 41, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 32
Fremont 72, Glenwood, Iowa 57
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Guardian Angels 46, Crofton 41
Fifth Place
Norfolk Catholic 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54
Third Place
Pierce 48, Battle Creek 41
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
Elkhorn Valley 41, North Central 32
Third Place
St. Mary’s 55, Niobrara/Verdigre 51
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Nebraska City Lourdes 34
Third Place
Diller-Odell 48, Lewiston 36
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship
Milford 48, Superior 37
Consolation
David City 53, Fillmore Central 41
Thayer Central 39, Heartland 23
Wilber-Clatonia 33, Sandy Creek 27, OT
Third Place
Sutton 39, Fairbury 27
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
Shelton 51, Kenesaw 25
Consolation
Franklin 40, Blue Hill 38
Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 30
Third Place
Silver Lake 38, Deshler 22
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Championship
Bridgeport 71, Gordon/Rushville 21
Third Place
Mitchell 42, Bayard
___
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.