LPD and LFR responds to fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 2

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash near 14th...
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Highway 2 Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Highway 2 Sunday morning.

According to LPD, the driver, a 23-year-old woman, had been travelling east bound on Highway 2 when they attempted to navigate the south bound ramp at around 7 a.m. The driver ended up losing control and crashing into the base of a Burlington Railroad crossing arm.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where they were later declared dead.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest information.

