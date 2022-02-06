Malachi Coleman launches “The Giver” burrito to benefit foster care system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager isn’t in college yet, but he is already benefiting from name, image and likeness. He’s giving back to those who shaped him when he was younger.

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman and Muchachos have partnered and created The Giver burrito.

Its hatch macaroni and cheese with the choice of two types of meat, with all proceeds are going to the foster care system. Malachi and his sister grew up in the foster care system before they were adopted by the Coleman’s.

“It’s kind of unreal what we’ve been able to accomplish with Nick, my family and my teammates,” Malachi Coleman said. “Knowing that I get to give back to the people that got me where I am today... gives me a reason to wake up.”

The goal is to have the burrito available for the next year. The 16-year-old doesn’t plan on keeping any of the money.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.