Monday Forecast: A mild start to the new week...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another unseasonably mild mid-winter week appears headed our way...with temperatures averaging 10°-to-20° above normal on several days...and very little chance for significant moisture...

If it hadn’t been for Saturday (and all those mild temperatures)...Sunday would have bee a pretty good early-February day, although a bit on the blustery side. Daytime highs on Sunday were in the 40s...and that’s “usually” not half-bad for February 6th...but it was noticeably cooler for many in 10-11 Country compared to readings on Saturday.

Sunday Recorded Highs Through 4pm
Sunday Recorded Highs Through 4pm(KOLN)

Some increasing cloudiness on Sunday night will help keep overnight lows in the upper teens to lower 20s for Monday morning.

Monday Morning Lows
Monday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Monday are expected to return to the mid-and-upper 50s as high pressure builds into the region.

Highs On Monday
Highs On Monday(KOLN)

Unseasonably mild conditions will continue into Tuesday...with highs again expected to reach into the 50s in most locations...but there will be a cold front slicing across the area as the day wears on...and will mean breezy conditions once again with temperatures falling a bit later in the day.

Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)

Our 7-Day Outlook will continue to show mainly dry conditions and mild-for-February temperatures for the most part...with next Saturday looking like the “chilliest” of the next seven days. It will also be breezy at times...and we “may” have to add some small precipitation chances to Wednesday and Friday...but we’ll keep the forecasts dry for now, as anything that may possibly develop would be expected to be quite light...and have to overcome dry air at the surface...a situation we have seen many times over the past few weeks.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook(KOLN)
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook(KOLN)

