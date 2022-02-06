Second-half woes allow Wartburg to upend men’s basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team fell to Wartburg College, 84-69, in Snyder Arena.

The Prairie Wolves found themselves on the wrong side of a tail of two halves. NWU looked like it would coast to its fifth win in the last six games with a strong first half. NWU used a 21-7 run over a stretch of nearly eight and half minutes to take a 30-18 lead with 6:39 left in the half.

The 12 point lead was the largest by Nebraska Wesleyan and fueled by Austin Endorf’s eight points off the bench, including two three-pointers. The Knights chipped away before the end of the half but NWU held a 43-39 advantage at the break. In the opening half, Nebraska Wesleyan was red-hot from the three-point arc, hitting 7-of-12.

Additionally, they shot 45.5 percent from the field. Defensively, the Prairie Wolves’ defense smothered Wartburg into 13 turnovers and to shoot just 33.3 percent from the three-point arc. However, the script flipped after halftime as the Knights used their defense to cool down NWU. WC held Nebraska Wesleyan to just three three-pointers in the second half and a 25 percent three-point shooting percentage.

The Prairie Wolves were also just 28.6 percent from the field with 26 points in the final 20 minutes. As a team, NWU finished the game shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from the three-point arc. Wartburg ended up going 55.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from behind the arc.

Peter Lash paced the offense with 15 points and Landon Torneten added 13 points. Elijah Thatch had a game-high nine rebounds and Connor Riekenberg had a season-best six assists.

