Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life
Fortenberry’s attorney: He was confused, not lying to FBI
Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.
LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool
A Lincoln teenager isn’t in college yet, but he already is benefiting from name, image and...
Malachi and Muchachos launch “The Giver” burrito to benefit foster care system

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man intervenes when he sees man about to jump from overpass
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Vayda Featured Pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet