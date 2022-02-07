A closer look at the four finalist in LPS’ search for superintendent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hiring process for Lincoln Public Schools’ next superintendent continues after four finalists interviewed with board members last week.

Paul Gausman, Peter Licata, Jami Jo Thompson and Antwan Wilson were all interviewed by the board and met with staff, students, families and members of the community last week to learn the different perspectives from each group in the district before the Lincoln Board of Education makes its final decision.

Each finalist said there are great qualities about the school system.

“Lincoln Public Schools is a special place. It’s following a leader that has made some significant improvements to an already great district,” Licata said.

Licata hopes to improve the graduation rate.

“We also know that work is never done until every child graduates appropriately with the right credentials within time.”

Antwan Wilson wants to focus on student success.

“Lincoln is prioritizing the collaborative effort to engage parents, and students and school leaders,” Wilson said. “Lincoln Public Schools has a slogan that says All Means All. I like to say we get to All Means All by prioritizing each and every student.”

Gausman is looking to connect with the community.

“Lincoln is special because it’s one town, one school district,” Gausman said. “It’s really important through community engagement to have those agencies. Those groups help us move the needle in that direction.”

Thompson hopes to prioritize the mission of the district.

“Lincoln is an outstanding district. They are well known for their academic excellence,” Thompson said. “Is this what’s best for kids? Is it good for our staff? And will it fit within and advance our district mission and strategic plan?”

Connie Duncan, president of the Board, says she anticipates a final decision at the board meeting on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.