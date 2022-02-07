Advertisement

Kids seen playing near rats at San Francisco playground

Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground. (KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Parents in California are concerned about rodents inhabiting an area where their children play.

Jacob Ortega and his brother chased a white rat Sunday evening at one of the two Civic Center playgrounds in the shadows of San Francisco City Hall.

“We just saw a big white rat there came out twice to look at us, about eight inches long, white, like albino white, and you know pink nose,” said resident Chad Avellai.

That white rat wasn’t alone. Footage captured other rats also in the playground area in the later afternoon hours.

Two more were seen under the chairs Sunday night. And there were several Friday, including one rat seen running under an occupied slide then under the entire play area before jumping into the bushes.

Doctors say it is concerning.

“Rats can transmit quite a few infections,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

UCSF’s Chin-Hong says he wouldn’t stop sending kids to a playground due to rats but hopes their parents use caution.

“No. 1, wash your hands, instruct kids not to put their hands in their mouth after running around after a potentially rat infested area,” he said.

Secondly, know the effects of certain rat illnesses like fever, diarrhea or rash.

City workers said the bushes at these playgrounds used to be trimmed very short but not anymore. The Recreation and Parks Department did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear if traps have been set up or if there are any other plans to get rid of the rats.

Families who spotted some of the rats Sunday could be seen looking for more of the rodents.

“A little disconcerting, especially for the kids,” said dad Javier Posadas. “Hopefully, they can maintain or find some sort of sanitary practices.”

“I think they’re doing the best they can, but they probably need to call an exterminator,” added resident Jeff Paterson.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life
Fortenberry’s attorney: He was confused, not lying to FBI
Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.
LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool
A Lincoln teenager isn’t in college yet, but he already is benefiting from name, image and...
Malachi and Muchachos launch “The Giver” burrito to benefit foster care system

Latest News

Court records show a second guilty plea is planned in the alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan...
Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview
Gov. Pete Ricketts
LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to make announcement regarding international trade
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris