LIVE at 1PM: Nebraska hospital nurse leaders discuss impacts of COVID-19

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With case counts and hospitalizations continuing at high levels, Nebraska Hospital nurse leaders are discussing the critical nature of our current health care system and the impacts of COVID-19 on our Nebraska hospitals. They will discuss staffing shortages, bed availability, patient transfers and fatigue/burnout/mental health of health care workers.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above Monday at 1 p.m.

Speakers include:

Dr. Sue Nuss, Chief Nursing Officer, Nebraska Medicine, Omaha

Lisa Vail, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Bryan Health, Lincoln

Tina Pate, Chief Nursing Officer, Great Plains Health, North Platte

