LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to make announcement regarding international trade

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts will announce plans to promote international trade and investment in Nebraska’s communities.  He will be joined by State Senators, State agency directors, a representative of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and companies in Nebraska doing business overseas.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above at 10 a.m.

