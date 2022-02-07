Advertisement

LPD: Home in west Lincoln damaged by suspected gunfire

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to a west Lincoln home that was apparently damaged by gunshots.

According to LPD, on Saturday a homeowner off NW 17th Street and Highway 6 noticed several pieces of glass on the floor in one of their rooms.

LPD said the homeowner opened the blinds and discovered a glass window that was shattered and another with chips in the glass.

Police said after going outside to check the window, the homeowner noticed several other small BB sized holes in the window screen and siding.

LPD said it appears that an unknown person fired a shotgun round towards the home causing damage.

Investigates estimate the damage to the siding and windows at roughly $1,500.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life
Fortenberry’s attorney: He was confused, not lying to FBI
Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.
LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool
A Lincoln teenager isn’t in college yet, but he already is benefiting from name, image and...
Malachi and Muchachos launch “The Giver” burrito to benefit foster care system

Latest News

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 14th & Highway 2
The vision of the Souper Bowl of Caring is to transform the Big Game into a nationwide movement...
Tackling Hunger: Souper Bowl of Caring
LPS Logo
A closer look at the four finalists in search for LPS superintendent
Tackling Hunger: Souper Bowl of Caring