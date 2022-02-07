LPD: Home in west Lincoln damaged by suspected gunfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to a west Lincoln home that was apparently damaged by gunshots.

According to LPD, on Saturday a homeowner off NW 17th Street and Highway 6 noticed several pieces of glass on the floor in one of their rooms.

LPD said the homeowner opened the blinds and discovered a glass window that was shattered and another with chips in the glass.

Police said after going outside to check the window, the homeowner noticed several other small BB sized holes in the window screen and siding.

LPD said it appears that an unknown person fired a shotgun round towards the home causing damage.

Investigates estimate the damage to the siding and windows at roughly $1,500.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.