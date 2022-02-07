Advertisement

LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 14th & Highway 2

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.(Charles (Viewer Submission))
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the driver killed in a crash at 14th and Highway 2 this weekend.

LPD says 23-year-old Hortencia Hernandez was the driver involved in the deadly crash. Investigators said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

First responders were called to the crash at 14th and Highway 2 around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows the car was eastbound on Highway 2 approaching 14th Street when it merged into the turn lane to turn southbound onto 14th Street.

LPD said as the car was negotiating the curve, it lost control, left the road and hit a traffic signal support pole and a railway crossing arm.

Hernandez was transported from the scene to a hospital where she died a short time later.

Crash reconstruction officers are still working on the case.

